2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1053 sqft
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
40 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian
198 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
44 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1132 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
7 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1099 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
5 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
959 sqft
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
7 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
26 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
4 Units Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
932 sqft
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
13 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
12 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
866 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
14 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1082 sqft
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
55 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
12 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
959 sqft
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Results within 10 miles of Midlothian
19 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1244 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
13 Units Available
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1131 sqft
These brand new apartment homes put design front and center, with pendant lighting, wood floors, breakfast nooks, and European cabinets. Plus, both Dallas and Fort Worth are only a short drive away.
19 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
978 sqft
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
Sheffield Village
16 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1129 sqft
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Redbird
25 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
12 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1044 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
24 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
898 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
