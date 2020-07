Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move in ready, three bedroom two bath home. Open concept, kitchen is updated with granite countertops, sink and fixtures, like new appliance's, with lots of storage space. Full size washer and dryer will remain in the home. Home has Ceramic tile, vinyl wood plank, and Carpet that are all like new throughout. Bedrooms are perfect size with large closets. Large fenced back yard