All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 3442 Newgate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
3442 Newgate Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:19 PM

3442 Newgate Street

3442 Newgate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3442 Newgate Street, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
3442 Newgate is a spacious and accommodating home. The vaulted ceiling in the family room give it a airy feeling with plenty of natural light. The family room, breakfast nook and kitchen have an open concept. Engineered wood floors are used in the family and kitchen for a more premium look. The master suite and 2 guest bedrooms are located downstairs. Upstairs you will find a spacious game room and one bedroom with dedicated bathroom. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 Newgate Street have any available units?
3442 Newgate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 3442 Newgate Street have?
Some of 3442 Newgate Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 Newgate Street currently offering any rent specials?
3442 Newgate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 Newgate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3442 Newgate Street is pet friendly.
Does 3442 Newgate Street offer parking?
No, 3442 Newgate Street does not offer parking.
Does 3442 Newgate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3442 Newgate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 Newgate Street have a pool?
No, 3442 Newgate Street does not have a pool.
Does 3442 Newgate Street have accessible units?
No, 3442 Newgate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 Newgate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3442 Newgate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 Newgate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 Newgate Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District