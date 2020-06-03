3442 Newgate Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room 24hr maintenance

3442 Newgate is a spacious and accommodating home. The vaulted ceiling in the family room give it a airy feeling with plenty of natural light. The family room, breakfast nook and kitchen have an open concept. Engineered wood floors are used in the family and kitchen for a more premium look. The master suite and 2 guest bedrooms are located downstairs. Upstairs you will find a spacious game room and one bedroom with dedicated bathroom. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



