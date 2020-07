Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely home is located in the Trails of Melissa. Featuring many upgrades throughout such as crown molding, stylish ceilings, and stone patio. This home has 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garage. This one won't be available for long, so schedule your showing today!!