Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Peaceful country living on 3.83 acres with a barn and pond just minutes from downtown Rockwall as well as the Harbor at Lake Ray Hubbard. Horses welcome! This updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet dead end street includes new hardwood floors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new roof, and new driveway. Rockwall ISD bus stops directly in front of this house.