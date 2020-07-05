304 Hillcrest Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cute three bedroom two bath home in Mansfield ISD! Good size living and dining areas. Kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of storage space. Nice sized master bedroom with bath. Other two bedrooms are good sized. Large fenced backyard. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long!