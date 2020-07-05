Cute three bedroom two bath home in Mansfield ISD! Good size living and dining areas. Kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of storage space. Nice sized master bedroom with bath. Other two bedrooms are good sized. Large fenced backyard. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 Hillcrest Street have any available units?
304 Hillcrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Hillcrest Street have?
Some of 304 Hillcrest Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Hillcrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 Hillcrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.