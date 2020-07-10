1905 Middleton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Brand new 3 bed 2 bath home thats never been lived in! located in quiet location but it is 2 minutes away from restaurants, banks, gyms, stores, and gas stations w easy access to highways. This gorgeous brick home has incredible functional flooring, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large windows allow for natural light for an inviting home. This tech friendly home has fireplace in large living room with lots of natural lighting. This home offers bright formal dining room for entertaining your guests. Home has great backyard w covered patio and high fence for privacy. Includes 2 car garage. Master suite has double sinks, luxury tub, separate shower, and huge walk in closet.