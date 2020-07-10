All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:37 AM

1905 Middleton Drive

1905 Middleton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Middleton Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! Brand new 3 bed 2 bath home thats never been lived in! located in quiet location but it is 2 minutes away from restaurants, banks, gyms, stores, and gas stations w easy access to highways. This gorgeous brick home has incredible functional flooring, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large windows allow for natural light for an inviting home. This tech friendly home has fireplace in large living room with lots of natural lighting. This home offers bright formal dining room for entertaining your guests. Home has great backyard w covered patio and high fence for privacy. Includes 2 car garage. Master suite has double sinks, luxury tub, separate shower, and huge walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Middleton Drive have any available units?
1905 Middleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Middleton Drive have?
Some of 1905 Middleton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Middleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Middleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Middleton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Middleton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1905 Middleton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Middleton Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Middleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Middleton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Middleton Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Middleton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Middleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Middleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Middleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Middleton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

