pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
190 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Manor, TX
Verified
Last updated July 13
33 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
12708 Robert Taft
12708 Robert Taft St, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
Brand New, Never Lived In, All Appliances Included!!!! - This is a two-story, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with a first floor master bedroom. You'll enjoy the spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
12318 Jamie Drive
12318 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1718 sqft
12318 Jamie Drive Available 05/30/20 Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath! - Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Inviting covered front porch, country kitchen open to living area, all bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
11907 Bastrop Street
11907 Bastrop Street, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2120 sqft
11907 Bastrop Street Available 08/15/20 House for Lease in Manor! - Large 3/2.5 open floor plan house in Wild Horse Creek with study, loft, garage and fenced backyard that backs to green space. Convenient Manor location near Austin and Toll 130.
Results within 1 mile of Manor
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
14020 Kira Lane
14020 Kira Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2221 sqft
Available now. One-year-old Shadowglen home in Manor just off 973, minutes to 290. Many community amenities including water park with pools, slides and splash pad, golf, fitness center, parks, dog park and nature trails.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
11532 Shady Meadow Way
11532 Shady Meadow Way, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2209 sqft
11532 Shady Meadow Way Available 08/22/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Shadowglen! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Shadowglen, Huge covered front porch w/ceiling fan. Spacious open floor plan. Study with French doors that can could be a 4th bedroom.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
11733 Jackson Falls Way
11733 Jackson Falls Way, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2341 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story home with one bedroom down stairs and full bathroom. Second floor Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms and full bathroom and a gameroom. Modern kitchen open to family room.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
11621 Glen Knoll dr
11621 Glen Knoll Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2486 sqft
House for lease in Manor - Spacious 4bd 2ba one story Home in the subdivision of Shadowglen in Manor! Newly painted, New Flooring.. Conveniently located near Hwy 290 & 130 and The Shadowglen Golf Club. Perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified
Last updated July 13
19 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 10
3 Units Available
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1100 sqft
Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin’s Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6300 Garden Rose Path
6300 Garden Rose Path, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1605 sqft
Must See Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmKMIhbPpcU ** Open & a spacious floor plan that boasts walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tub & double vanity in master bath.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
7112 Longford TRL
7112 Longford Trl, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1670 sqft
Super cute one story three bedroom, two bathroom home. Easy access to 130 Toll Rd as well as Hwy 290. Very spacious floor plan with carpet in the bedrooms and tile style flooring in the kitchen and dining area.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
10620 Speedwagon Run
10620 Speedwagon Run, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2042 sqft
10620 Speedwagon Run Available 08/10/20 New/Never Lived in 4bd/2ba Home in Austin! Mintues from Samsung & 35! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5933 Adair Dr
5933 Adair Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1704 sqft
5933 Adair Dr Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Stirling Bridge - 3Bdrm/2Bath Single Story, Open Kitchen/Living Room, Black Whirlpool Appliances, Center Island, Stone/Brick Front Exterior.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
13500 Coomer Path
13500 Coomer Path, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1546 sqft
Charming Single-Story Home in Canterra! 4 bedrooms! - *All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply ** *Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
11316 Drumellan ST
11316 Drumellan Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,990
2537 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT AUSTIN - Large and beautiful home in Harris Branch with Open kitchen, living and family breakfast area. Nice, large rooms community amenities with pool, sport/tennis courts and fitness center.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
11021 Night Camp Drive
11021 Night Camp Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2042 sqft
11021 Night Camp Drive Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed/3 Bath in Pioneer Crossing! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Verified
Last updated July 13
$
40 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13
22 Units Available
Crestview
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Verified
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Windsor Park
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated July 13
$
27 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified
Last updated July 13
25 Units Available
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,577
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified
Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
