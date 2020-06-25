All apartments in Manor
Find more places like 13309 Marie LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manor, TX
/
13309 Marie LN
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

13309 Marie LN

13309 Marie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manor
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13309 Marie Lane, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great 3 beds, 2 baths home, move-in ready. Super location close to hwy 290, Just 13 minutes to IH-35 and about 2 minutes to downtown Manor and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13309 Marie LN have any available units?
13309 Marie LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
Is 13309 Marie LN currently offering any rent specials?
13309 Marie LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13309 Marie LN pet-friendly?
No, 13309 Marie LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manor.
Does 13309 Marie LN offer parking?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not offer parking.
Does 13309 Marie LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13309 Marie LN have a pool?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not have a pool.
Does 13309 Marie LN have accessible units?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13309 Marie LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13309 Marie LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 13309 Marie LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace
Manor, TX 78653

Similar Pages

Manor 1 BedroomsManor 2 Bedrooms
Manor Accessible ApartmentsManor Apartments with Balcony
Manor Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Wimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District