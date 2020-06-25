Rent Calculator
13309 Marie LN
13309 Marie Lane
No Longer Available
Location
13309 Marie Lane, Manor, TX 78653
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great 3 beds, 2 baths home, move-in ready. Super location close to hwy 290, Just 13 minutes to IH-35 and about 2 minutes to downtown Manor and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13309 Marie LN have any available units?
13309 Marie LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Manor, TX
.
Is 13309 Marie LN currently offering any rent specials?
13309 Marie LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13309 Marie LN pet-friendly?
No, 13309 Marie LN is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Manor
.
Does 13309 Marie LN offer parking?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not offer parking.
Does 13309 Marie LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13309 Marie LN have a pool?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not have a pool.
Does 13309 Marie LN have accessible units?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13309 Marie LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13309 Marie LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 13309 Marie LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13309 Marie LN does not have units with air conditioning.
