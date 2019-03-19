1913 Alyssas Drive

Amenities
Immaculate brick home in the Hills of Bear Creek. Open floor plan with 10' ceilings, spacious kitchen with bar includes granite countertops, nice-sized pantry and double sink. All stainless appliances: new refrigerator, plus gas stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Large master with garden tub and walk-in shower, plus double vanity and fantastic walk-in closet with deluxe custom Elfa shelving. Brand new Whirlpool large-capacity washer/dryer just installed. Two-car garage, wired for security. Private zen backyard with covered patio, lovely pathways and shed. Walk to community pool and walking trail. By 1626 and Brodie.
Security deposit $1750. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.