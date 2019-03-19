All apartments in Manchaca
Find more places like 1913 Alyssas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchaca, TX
/
1913 Alyssas Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1913 Alyssas Drive

1913 Alyssas Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1913 Alyssas Dr, Manchaca, TX 78652

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate brick home in the Hills of Bear Creek. Open floor plan with 10' ceilings, spacious kitchen with bar includes granite countertops, nice-sized pantry and double sink. All stainless appliances: new refrigerator, plus gas stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Large master with garden tub and walk-in shower, plus double vanity and fantastic walk-in closet with deluxe custom Elfa shelving. Brand new Whirlpool large-capacity washer/dryer just installed. Two-car garage, wired for security. Private zen backyard with covered patio, lovely pathways and shed. Walk to community pool and walking trail. By 1626 and Brodie.

Security deposit $1750. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Alyssas Drive have any available units?
1913 Alyssas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchaca, TX.
What amenities does 1913 Alyssas Drive have?
Some of 1913 Alyssas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Alyssas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Alyssas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Alyssas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Alyssas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Alyssas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Alyssas Drive offers parking.
Does 1913 Alyssas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 Alyssas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Alyssas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1913 Alyssas Drive has a pool.
Does 1913 Alyssas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1913 Alyssas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Alyssas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Alyssas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Alyssas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Alyssas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXLago Vista, TX
Canyon Lake, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TXBastrop, TXTaylor, TXMarble Falls, TXMcQueeney, TXBulverde, TXCibolo, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBurnet, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District