Amenities

granite counters game room media room

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room media room

Spacious 2 story 3/2.5 in Bear Creek! This home features a large media room, game room, high ceilings, with the master bedroom downstairs. The kitchen has plenty of granite counters, cabinets, along with the breakfast bar and gas cooking. This home is great for entertaining with its open floor plan. Renters Warehouse charges a $7 monthly reporting fee on all managed properties.