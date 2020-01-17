13121 Olivers Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE MARCH 13th!



**REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT for qualified Applicants**



Elegant and spacious single story with 3 full bathrooms. You'll fall in love with, this neighborhood, this home and the amazing hill country view from the covered back patio. Kitchen opens to the large dinning and great room, boasting granite counter tops, gas cooking, high end appliances and stainless steel refrigerator included. Washer and gas dryer hookups in utility room. Spoil yourself in the master bath well appointed with walk-in shower and garden tub. Pool community with outdoor grill and playground.



Short Term Lease Negotiable!

