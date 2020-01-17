All apartments in Manchaca
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:21 AM

13121 Olivers Way

13121 Olivers Way · No Longer Available
Location

13121 Olivers Way, Manchaca, TX 78652

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE MARCH 13th!

**REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT for qualified Applicants**

Elegant and spacious single story with 3 full bathrooms. You'll fall in love with, this neighborhood, this home and the amazing hill country view from the covered back patio. Kitchen opens to the large dinning and great room, boasting granite counter tops, gas cooking, high end appliances and stainless steel refrigerator included. Washer and gas dryer hookups in utility room. Spoil yourself in the master bath well appointed with walk-in shower and garden tub. Pool community with outdoor grill and playground.

Short Term Lease Negotiable!
Elegant and spacious single story with 3 full bathrooms. Less than 1 year old, almost brand new. You'll fall in love with, this neighborhood, this home and the amazing hill country view from the covered back patio. Kitchen opens to the large dinning and great room, boasting granite counter tops, gas cooking, high end appliances and stainless steel refrigerator included. Spoil yourself in the master bath well appointed with walk-in shower and garden tub. Pool community with outdoor grill and playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13121 Olivers Way have any available units?
13121 Olivers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchaca, TX.
What amenities does 13121 Olivers Way have?
Some of 13121 Olivers Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13121 Olivers Way currently offering any rent specials?
13121 Olivers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13121 Olivers Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13121 Olivers Way is pet friendly.
Does 13121 Olivers Way offer parking?
Yes, 13121 Olivers Way offers parking.
Does 13121 Olivers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13121 Olivers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13121 Olivers Way have a pool?
Yes, 13121 Olivers Way has a pool.
Does 13121 Olivers Way have accessible units?
No, 13121 Olivers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13121 Olivers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13121 Olivers Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13121 Olivers Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13121 Olivers Way has units with air conditioning.

