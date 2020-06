Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Welcome to the Chateau de Fountainbleu Apartments, #17! This downstairs, 2 BD/1 BA apartment features an open living, dining, and kitchen concept floor plan. Very spacious unit with approximately 850 sq. ft. has large bedrooms with walk-in closets and ample storage space throughout. Assigned parking. Enjoy the outdoors on unit's private patio open to the open courtyard.

Landlord pays: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas

Tenant pays: Electric and any desired Cable/Internet/Phone.