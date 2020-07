Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Country feel, amazing area! Wylie schools! Plenty of room to roam and privacy here with approx 1.1 Acres, including barn - 2 stalls. This one story home with large covered front porch sits up on a hill and is surrounded by beautiful trees. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, New floor, 2 car garage. Family and living room has wood burning fireplace. and is located right of the large kitchen. This home has spectacular views from all rooms. do not miss it!