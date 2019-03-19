710 Inverness Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b5cc2b012 ----

LOVEJOY SCHOOLS!!! NEW, one story custom home on 1 acres in Stinson Highlands. This luxurious home features extensive hardwood floors, Iron front door, quartz counter tops, huge back patio with fireplace and much more. Big master closet opens to the utility room. Very open floorplan with a massive family room. The flex room can be a media room or a 5th bedroom. Luxury abounds in your new home!



Disposal

Granite Countertops

Pets Allowed

Stainless Appliances

W & D Connection