All apartments in Lucas
Find more places like 710 Inverness Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lucas, TX
/
710 Inverness Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 Inverness Ln

710 Inverness Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

710 Inverness Ln, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b5cc2b012 ----
LOVEJOY SCHOOLS!!! NEW, one story custom home on 1 acres in Stinson Highlands. This luxurious home features extensive hardwood floors, Iron front door, quartz counter tops, huge back patio with fireplace and much more. Big master closet opens to the utility room. Very open floorplan with a massive family room. The flex room can be a media room or a 5th bedroom. Luxury abounds in your new home!

Disposal
Granite Countertops
Pets Allowed
Stainless Appliances
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Inverness Ln have any available units?
710 Inverness Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 710 Inverness Ln have?
Some of 710 Inverness Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Inverness Ln currently offering any rent specials?
710 Inverness Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Inverness Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Inverness Ln is pet friendly.
Does 710 Inverness Ln offer parking?
No, 710 Inverness Ln does not offer parking.
Does 710 Inverness Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Inverness Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Inverness Ln have a pool?
No, 710 Inverness Ln does not have a pool.
Does 710 Inverness Ln have accessible units?
No, 710 Inverness Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Inverness Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Inverness Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Inverness Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 Inverness Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TX
Melissa, TXFate, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXAddison, TXThe Colony, TXFarmers Branch, TXVan Alstyne, TXLittle Elm, TXForney, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District