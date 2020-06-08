340 Stinson Road

Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE: LOVEJOY ISD. WILL BE AVAILABLE AGAIN 1.1.2021. This charming and Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home has been completed renovated with granite countertops, wood floors, roof and more . Situated on 1.5 acres of open pasture with beautiful horses to greet you from the back yard every morning. Perfectly located within walking distance to Willow Springs and all major highways. Home is equip with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and all other kitchen appliances as well as an oversized shed for storage. Short Term tenant and pets will be considered on a case to case basis. Note:Lease agreement does not include access to the Large open air horse barn.