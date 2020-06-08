All apartments in Lucas
Find more places like 340 Stinson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lucas, TX
/
340 Stinson Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:49 PM

340 Stinson Road

340 Stinson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

340 Stinson Road, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE: LOVEJOY ISD. WILL BE AVAILABLE AGAIN 1.1.2021. This charming and Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home has been completed renovated with granite countertops, wood floors, roof and more . Situated on 1.5 acres of open pasture with beautiful horses to greet you from the back yard every morning. Perfectly located within walking distance to Willow Springs and all major highways. Home is equip with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and all other kitchen appliances as well as an oversized shed for storage. Short Term tenant and pets will be considered on a case to case basis. Note:Lease agreement does not include access to the Large open air horse barn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Stinson Road have any available units?
340 Stinson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 340 Stinson Road have?
Some of 340 Stinson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Stinson Road currently offering any rent specials?
340 Stinson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Stinson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Stinson Road is pet friendly.
Does 340 Stinson Road offer parking?
No, 340 Stinson Road does not offer parking.
Does 340 Stinson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Stinson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Stinson Road have a pool?
No, 340 Stinson Road does not have a pool.
Does 340 Stinson Road have accessible units?
No, 340 Stinson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Stinson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Stinson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Stinson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Stinson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TX
Melissa, TXFate, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXAddison, TXThe Colony, TXFarmers Branch, TXVan Alstyne, TXLittle Elm, TXForney, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District