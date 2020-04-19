270 Bee Caves Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

ALSO FOR SALE AT $850,000. Stunning 1.5 Story David Weekly on 1.5 acres in LOVEJOY ISD. Completely Updated Interior! Saltwater Heated Pool & Spa with Security Fencing, Outdoor Fireplace & Extended Patio. 6 Car Garage,attached area is Insulated & Air Conditioned. Updated Wood Floors,Tile, & Carpet,Paint,Designer LightingGranite & Marble C-Tops. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Dacor Gas Cooktop,Dbl Oven,New Bosch Dishwasher, & 2 Sinks. All Bedrms Down,Only 1 Gameroom up & Half Bath. Plantation Shutters,Radiant Barrier,2 Walk in Attic's. Huge Master with Hollywood Tub & Vanities. Kids retreat with Playroom & 2 bedrms with en-suite baths. 4th Bdrm is Oversized! Smart Home Tech! Required Pool & Lawn Service by Owner.