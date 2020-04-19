All apartments in Lucas
Find more places like 270 Bee Caves Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lucas, TX
/
270 Bee Caves Road
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:08 AM

270 Bee Caves Road

270 Bee Caves Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

270 Bee Caves Road, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ALSO FOR SALE AT $850,000. Stunning 1.5 Story David Weekly on 1.5 acres in LOVEJOY ISD. Completely Updated Interior! Saltwater Heated Pool & Spa with Security Fencing, Outdoor Fireplace & Extended Patio. 6 Car Garage,attached area is Insulated & Air Conditioned. Updated Wood Floors,Tile, & Carpet,Paint,Designer LightingGranite & Marble C-Tops. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Dacor Gas Cooktop,Dbl Oven,New Bosch Dishwasher, & 2 Sinks. All Bedrms Down,Only 1 Gameroom up & Half Bath. Plantation Shutters,Radiant Barrier,2 Walk in Attic's. Huge Master with Hollywood Tub & Vanities. Kids retreat with Playroom & 2 bedrms with en-suite baths. 4th Bdrm is Oversized! Smart Home Tech! Required Pool & Lawn Service by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Bee Caves Road have any available units?
270 Bee Caves Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 270 Bee Caves Road have?
Some of 270 Bee Caves Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Bee Caves Road currently offering any rent specials?
270 Bee Caves Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Bee Caves Road pet-friendly?
No, 270 Bee Caves Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lucas.
Does 270 Bee Caves Road offer parking?
Yes, 270 Bee Caves Road offers parking.
Does 270 Bee Caves Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Bee Caves Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Bee Caves Road have a pool?
Yes, 270 Bee Caves Road has a pool.
Does 270 Bee Caves Road have accessible units?
No, 270 Bee Caves Road does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Bee Caves Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Bee Caves Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Bee Caves Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 Bee Caves Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TX
Melissa, TXFate, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXAddison, TXThe Colony, TXFarmers Branch, TXVan Alstyne, TXLittle Elm, TXForney, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District