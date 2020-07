Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Lucas, this totally remodeled Immaculate 4 bedroom home nestled in a beautiful country setting sitting on 2.5 acres. The home features new hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs, newly updated kitchen with granite counters and solid wood cabinetry. This home is a definite must see, your clients will surely be impressed!