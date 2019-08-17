All apartments in Lucas
1319 Hicks Trail
1319 Hicks Trail

1319 Hicks Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Hicks Trl, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
CUSTOM HOME ON HUGE CORNER LOT IN LUCAS! Built by Our Country Homes , this house features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 3 car garage. Huge open island kitchen with breakfast bar, dbl ovens, gas cooktop, wine chiller, and cabinetry galore. Large master suite, guest bedroom with bath, 2 secondary bedrooms with JJ bath. Wood flooring throughout (No Carpet)! Views of Lake Lavon from backyard. LOVEJOY ISD! UPGRADES GALORE! BARELY LIVED IN! Pride in Ownership! Seeing is Believing! Apprx 2886 sqft per tax rolls. TBV!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Hicks Trail have any available units?
1319 Hicks Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 1319 Hicks Trail have?
Some of 1319 Hicks Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Hicks Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Hicks Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Hicks Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Hicks Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lucas.
Does 1319 Hicks Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Hicks Trail offers parking.
Does 1319 Hicks Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Hicks Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Hicks Trail have a pool?
No, 1319 Hicks Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Hicks Trail have accessible units?
No, 1319 Hicks Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Hicks Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Hicks Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 Hicks Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 Hicks Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

