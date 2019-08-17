1319 Hicks Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

CUSTOM HOME ON HUGE CORNER LOT IN LUCAS! Built by Our Country Homes , this house features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 3 car garage. Huge open island kitchen with breakfast bar, dbl ovens, gas cooktop, wine chiller, and cabinetry galore. Large master suite, guest bedroom with bath, 2 secondary bedrooms with JJ bath. Wood flooring throughout (No Carpet)! Views of Lake Lavon from backyard. LOVEJOY ISD! UPGRADES GALORE! BARELY LIVED IN! Pride in Ownership! Seeing is Believing! Apprx 2886 sqft per tax rolls. TBV!