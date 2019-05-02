All apartments in Lowry Crossing
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

315 Woodcreek Drive

315 Woodcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Woodcreek Drive, Lowry Crossing, TX 75407

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great property. Home with updates sits on shaded 2 acre lot with plenty of trees and room to roam. Wood Creek Addition. Ceramic tile in baths and main areas. Laminates in bedrooms. Baths have been uodated with tile showers and granite. Granite in kitchen as well. SS appliances and double oven. Great place to call home. Contact agent to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Woodcreek Drive have any available units?
315 Woodcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowry Crossing, TX.
What amenities does 315 Woodcreek Drive have?
Some of 315 Woodcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Woodcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Woodcreek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Woodcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 315 Woodcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowry Crossing.
Does 315 Woodcreek Drive offer parking?
No, 315 Woodcreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 315 Woodcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Woodcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Woodcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 315 Woodcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 315 Woodcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 Woodcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Woodcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Woodcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Woodcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Woodcreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
