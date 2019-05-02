Great property. Home with updates sits on shaded 2 acre lot with plenty of trees and room to roam. Wood Creek Addition. Ceramic tile in baths and main areas. Laminates in bedrooms. Baths have been uodated with tile showers and granite. Granite in kitchen as well. SS appliances and double oven. Great place to call home. Contact agent to see this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 Woodcreek Drive have any available units?
315 Woodcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 315 Woodcreek Drive have?
Some of 315 Woodcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Woodcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Woodcreek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.