Lost Creek, TX
7008 Clifton Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

7008 Clifton Lane

7008 Clifton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7008 Clifton Lane, Lost Creek, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7008 Clifton Lane Available 05/16/20 Awesome 3 story house with great views! - Awesome 3 story house with great views. 1st level has living w/fireplace, kitchen, 1/2 bath, & utility room. 2nd level is master suite, 2 dressing areas, whirpool tub & another bedroom, 3rd level is a loft w/balcony. Large deck in back. $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5683408)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Clifton Lane have any available units?
7008 Clifton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lost Creek, TX.
What amenities does 7008 Clifton Lane have?
Some of 7008 Clifton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Clifton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Clifton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Clifton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 Clifton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7008 Clifton Lane offer parking?
No, 7008 Clifton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7008 Clifton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Clifton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Clifton Lane have a pool?
No, 7008 Clifton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Clifton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7008 Clifton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Clifton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Clifton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7008 Clifton Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7008 Clifton Lane has units with air conditioning.

