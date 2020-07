Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Barndominium for lease. 4 bedrooms/3 baths, high end finishes. Apt. is on the second floor with offices below. High end finishes throughout this spacious, well appointed apartment. No pets allowed. Additional office space available as well. 40 miles west of Austin and just minutes to Lake LBJ, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls.