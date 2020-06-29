All apartments in Live Oak County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

533 S Vista Ln

533 S Vista Dr · (201) 845-7300
Location

533 S Vista Dr, Live Oak County, TX 78383

Price and availability

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
RV SITES ONLY: YOU MUST HAVE YOUR OWN RV. Lake CC/Mathis, 6 Private RV Sites, Not a park, HIDEOUT, utilities included, Peek a view of Lake, Country living, Around the corner to boat ramp and airstrip, near Lagarto Store, 534 Club and NEW Dollar Store for food and drinks, 20 min to Mathis or Orange Grove, 30 mins to Alice/George West/Edroy/Beeville, 45 min to Corpus Christi/Three Rivers/Odem/Freer/Sinton/Agua Dulce/Robstown, 1 hr to Ingleside/Gregory, rate based on single or double occupancy only, pets ok, Peak Season May-Sept extra $100/site

RV Sites include utilities: water/septic/electric/garbage/lawn care, $350/mo/30 amps, $380/mo/50 amps or COVERED SITE WITH STEPS $450/$480/mo

30 minutes to Beeville/Alice/George West/Oakville/Sinton/Edroy, 45 minutes to Taft/Corpus Christi/Odem/Freer/Robstown/Three Rivers, 1 hr to Ingleside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

