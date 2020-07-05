629 Aqua Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

WOW! Beautiful Little Elm home just a half block away from lake Lewisville with scenic walk and bike trials. Custom tiles in Gally kitchen and fully updated with stainless steal appliances. Main Living area, game room, and one bedroom wired for surround sound. Upstairs bath remodeled with new ceramic tub, cabinetry, toilet, lighting, and custom tile. New ceiling fans through-out property. Custom closets in 2nd bedroom. All rooms pre-wired for wall mount flat screen TV's. Garage has been finished-out along with cabinetry and built-in work bench, also has been wired for 220v. Landlord is providing for the stainless steel Refrigerator and built-in appliances in the kitchen. A Must See !