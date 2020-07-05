All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 28 2020

629 Aqua Drive

629 Aqua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

629 Aqua Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
WOW! Beautiful Little Elm home just a half block away from lake Lewisville with scenic walk and bike trials. Custom tiles in Gally kitchen and fully updated with stainless steal appliances. Main Living area, game room, and one bedroom wired for surround sound. Upstairs bath remodeled with new ceramic tub, cabinetry, toilet, lighting, and custom tile. New ceiling fans through-out property. Custom closets in 2nd bedroom. All rooms pre-wired for wall mount flat screen TV's. Garage has been finished-out along with cabinetry and built-in work bench, also has been wired for 220v. Landlord is providing for the stainless steel Refrigerator and built-in appliances in the kitchen. A Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Aqua Drive have any available units?
629 Aqua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 629 Aqua Drive have?
Some of 629 Aqua Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Aqua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
629 Aqua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Aqua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 629 Aqua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 629 Aqua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 629 Aqua Drive offers parking.
Does 629 Aqua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Aqua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Aqua Drive have a pool?
No, 629 Aqua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 629 Aqua Drive have accessible units?
No, 629 Aqua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Aqua Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Aqua Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Aqua Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Aqua Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

