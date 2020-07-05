All apartments in Little Elm
425 Longshore Drive

425 Longshore Drive
Location

425 Longshore Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This a unique short term lease opportunity!! Current tenant is looking for a qualified replacement to fulfill the remainder of the lease expiring on Nov 20th 2020. Available this weekend!! Home offers 3 Big Bedrooms-Master Split, 2 Full Baths and a nice Privacy Study that could be utilized as 4th Bedroom! The spacious kitchen serves as the central hub of this spacious floor plan opening to both the living and dining areas. Bulky furniture pieces, fitness equipment, or even an extra couch can easily be accommodated in this home. Solid surface flooring throughout!! Large backyard with bonus storage shed. Contact me for requirements and to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Longshore Drive have any available units?
425 Longshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 425 Longshore Drive have?
Some of 425 Longshore Drive's amenities include garage, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Longshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Longshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Longshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 Longshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 425 Longshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425 Longshore Drive offers parking.
Does 425 Longshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Longshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Longshore Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Longshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Longshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Longshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Longshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Longshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Longshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Longshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

