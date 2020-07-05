425 Longshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities gym parking garage

This a unique short term lease opportunity!! Current tenant is looking for a qualified replacement to fulfill the remainder of the lease expiring on Nov 20th 2020. Available this weekend!! Home offers 3 Big Bedrooms-Master Split, 2 Full Baths and a nice Privacy Study that could be utilized as 4th Bedroom! The spacious kitchen serves as the central hub of this spacious floor plan opening to both the living and dining areas. Bulky furniture pieces, fitness equipment, or even an extra couch can easily be accommodated in this home. Solid surface flooring throughout!! Large backyard with bonus storage shed. Contact me for requirements and to schedule showings.