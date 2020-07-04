333 Tanglewood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute Little Elm home, with great drive up, curb appeal, offers an open layout floorplan between the living room and kitchen. The kitchen features a bar and eat in breakfast area which overlooks the beautiful backyard with a flagstone patio. The split master bedroom set up has a master bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower and walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a quaint window seat! Close proximity to a lake and park, make your appointment today!

Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.