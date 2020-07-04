All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 333 Tanglewood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
333 Tanglewood Place
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:12 PM

333 Tanglewood Place

333 Tanglewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 Tanglewood Place, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute Little Elm home, with great drive up, curb appeal, offers an open layout floorplan between the living room and kitchen. The kitchen features a bar and eat in breakfast area which overlooks the beautiful backyard with a flagstone patio. The split master bedroom set up has a master bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower and walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a quaint window seat! Close proximity to a lake and park, make your appointment today!
Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Tanglewood Place have any available units?
333 Tanglewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 333 Tanglewood Place have?
Some of 333 Tanglewood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Tanglewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
333 Tanglewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Tanglewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Tanglewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 333 Tanglewood Place offer parking?
No, 333 Tanglewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 333 Tanglewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Tanglewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Tanglewood Place have a pool?
No, 333 Tanglewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 333 Tanglewood Place have accessible units?
No, 333 Tanglewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Tanglewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Tanglewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Tanglewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Tanglewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District