Nice open and large unit with huge living, dining and kitchen area. The 3 bedrooms are very good size giving everyone plenty of room. The unit has ceramic tile floors, upgraded carpet, large cabinets and whirlpool appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Woodgrove Drive have any available units?
320 Woodgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 320 Woodgrove Drive have?
Some of 320 Woodgrove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Woodgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Woodgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.