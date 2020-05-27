All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 3033 Bigleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3033 Bigleaf Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

3033 Bigleaf Drive

3033 Big Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3033 Big Leaf Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Frisco top rated schools. Spacious 1 story brick house in good neighborhood. Open floor plan. Split bedrooms. Great home built by Highland with terrific updates! Updated fans and lights. Window seats in breakfast and bedrooms add appeal. Large kitchen has gas cooktop, island and breakfast bar open to the family room complete with a fireplace. Great storage with floored attic, roomy master closet and two linen closets. Pretty landscaping and big patio. Small dogs permitted, no cats or other pets allowed. Do not use bathrooms.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have any available units?
3033 Bigleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have?
Some of 3033 Bigleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Bigleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Bigleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Bigleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Bigleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Bigleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Bigleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Bigleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District