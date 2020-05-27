3033 Bigleaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Great Frisco top rated schools. Spacious 1 story brick house in good neighborhood. Open floor plan. Split bedrooms. Great home built by Highland with terrific updates! Updated fans and lights. Window seats in breakfast and bedrooms add appeal. Large kitchen has gas cooktop, island and breakfast bar open to the family room complete with a fireplace. Great storage with floored attic, roomy master closet and two linen closets. Pretty landscaping and big patio. Small dogs permitted, no cats or other pets allowed. Do not use bathrooms.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]