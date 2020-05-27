All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 3030 Morning Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3030 Morning Star Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

3030 Morning Star Drive

3030 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3030 Morning Star Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The beautiful home is in walking distance of an elementary school. STUNNING brick, & stucco front elevation encompass the home. This cozy 1.5 story home is outfitted with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, two living room spaces and a stunning gas fireplace (upgraded with stucco and brick). The immaculate chef style kitchen is complimented with beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel stove & microwave. The home comes with upgraded wood and ceramic floors throughout the main living areas; the bedrooms are carpeted. The private master suite features an oversized garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. The huge backyard will make it easy to enjoy those spring evenings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
3030 Morning Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3030 Morning Star Drive have?
Some of 3030 Morning Star Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Morning Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Morning Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3030 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
No, 3030 Morning Star Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
No, 3030 Morning Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 3030 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Morning Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Morning Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Morning Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District