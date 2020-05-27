3030 Morning Star Drive

Amenities
The beautiful home is in walking distance of an elementary school. STUNNING brick, & stucco front elevation encompass the home. This cozy 1.5 story home is outfitted with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, two living room spaces and a stunning gas fireplace (upgraded with stucco and brick). The immaculate chef style kitchen is complimented with beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel stove & microwave. The home comes with upgraded wood and ceramic floors throughout the main living areas; the bedrooms are carpeted. The private master suite features an oversized garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. The huge backyard will make it easy to enjoy those spring evenings!