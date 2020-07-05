2825 Colorado Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool garage pet friendly

Like New DR Horton 2018 Stone And Brick Build - Come see this like new DR Horton 2018 build with stone and brick. Wood-like flooring throughout living areas. Open floor plan with spacious family area. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. New Samsung refrigerator, Samsung washer, and Samsung dryer INCLUDED. Large master with ceiling fan. Master bath offers dual sinks, garden tub, seating are in standalone shower, and WIC. Beautiful backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Amenities include community pool and playground. Must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4829521)