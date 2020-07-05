All apartments in Little Elm
2825 Colorado Dr

Location

2825 Colorado Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Like New DR Horton 2018 Stone And Brick Build - Come see this like new DR Horton 2018 build with stone and brick. Wood-like flooring throughout living areas. Open floor plan with spacious family area. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. New Samsung refrigerator, Samsung washer, and Samsung dryer INCLUDED. Large master with ceiling fan. Master bath offers dual sinks, garden tub, seating are in standalone shower, and WIC. Beautiful backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Amenities include community pool and playground. Must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4829521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Colorado Dr have any available units?
2825 Colorado Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2825 Colorado Dr have?
Some of 2825 Colorado Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Colorado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Colorado Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Colorado Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 Colorado Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2825 Colorado Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Colorado Dr offers parking.
Does 2825 Colorado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 Colorado Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Colorado Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2825 Colorado Dr has a pool.
Does 2825 Colorado Dr have accessible units?
No, 2825 Colorado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Colorado Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Colorado Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 Colorado Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 Colorado Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

