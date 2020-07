Amenities

Exquisite home in desirable Sunset Pointe is served by Frisco ISD & has an incredible back yard view of greenbelt & waterway. This charming and meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home is open with a large eat-in kitchen. Split floor plan with large Master overlooking backyard and water view is complete with walk-in closet dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. Updated hard floor and no Carpet throughout, New water heater, New roof, New AC unit.