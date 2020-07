Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

WOW!!! This home is a large, fabulous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with lots of NEW in it. Brand new, Fresh paint throughout the house. The roof, paint, vinyl wood plank flooring, dishwasher, & microwave are just to name a few. Kitchen has Granite counter top. Large downstairs Master Suite with walk-in closets. Balcony upstairs perfect for bird watching or just enjoying your favorite drink. Upstairs Game room has a built-in desk & study area perfect for homework time. Make this home yours!