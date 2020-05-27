2627 Powderhorn Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Lease will start on September 5, 2019. Please use the TAR rental application or email me to provide a copy. All applications may take up to 48 hours to get a response. Application fee is $50 per adult and application must include copy of the last pay stub. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS. Applicants with lower credit score will be considered in a case by case scenario. if you have any questions please email or text. We will respond faster to emails and texts.