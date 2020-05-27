All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2627 Powderhorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2627 Powderhorn Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:55 AM

2627 Powderhorn Drive

2627 Powderhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2627 Powderhorn Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Lease will start on September 5, 2019. Please use the TAR rental application or email me to provide a copy. All applications may take up to 48 hours to get a response. Application fee is $50 per adult and application must include copy of the last pay stub. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS. Applicants with lower credit score will be considered in a case by case scenario. if you have any questions please email or text. We will respond faster to emails and texts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Powderhorn Drive have any available units?
2627 Powderhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2627 Powderhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Powderhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Powderhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Powderhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2627 Powderhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Powderhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2627 Powderhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Powderhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Powderhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2627 Powderhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Powderhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2627 Powderhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Powderhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Powderhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 Powderhorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 Powderhorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District