Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in desirable Sunset Pointe in the coveted Frisco ISD. Spacious open floor plan with new hardwood floors throughout, stunning kitchen with custom white cabinets and granite. Large master, high ceilings, 3 car garage, walking distance to neighborhood pool and park. You will love this house!!! Elementary middle and High schools all with in a 5 min drive. Schedule your showing today!!!!