2245 Bradford Pear Drive

This beautiful home is ready to move in and situated in the beautiful Village of Woodlake neighborhood with Communitypool and parks in Little Elm TX 75068.The House has 3 beds, 2 full baths and features new roof, fresh paint inside outside of the house updated lighting and windows.kitchen offers with new granite counter tops and black splashes. Engineering wood & waterproof floor in living area with chrome molding. Installed new fence, garage door and floor were also painted for smooth, clean finish. Convenient location close to highways, shopping and restaurants. This home is beautiful and well maintained, a must see!