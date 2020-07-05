All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2245 Bradford Pear Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2245 Bradford Pear Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:17 AM

2245 Bradford Pear Drive

2245 Bradford Pear Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2245 Bradford Pear Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is ready to move in and situated in the beautiful Village of Woodlake neighborhood with Communitypool and parks in Little Elm TX 75068.The House has 3 beds, 2 full baths and features new roof, fresh paint inside outside of the house updated lighting and windows.kitchen offers with new granite counter tops and black splashes. Engineering wood & waterproof floor in living area with chrome molding. Installed new fence, garage door and floor were also painted for smooth, clean finish. Convenient location close to highways, shopping and restaurants. This home is beautiful and well maintained, a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Bradford Pear Drive have any available units?
2245 Bradford Pear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2245 Bradford Pear Drive have?
Some of 2245 Bradford Pear Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Bradford Pear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Bradford Pear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Bradford Pear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Bradford Pear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2245 Bradford Pear Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Bradford Pear Drive offers parking.
Does 2245 Bradford Pear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2245 Bradford Pear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Bradford Pear Drive have a pool?
No, 2245 Bradford Pear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2245 Bradford Pear Drive have accessible units?
No, 2245 Bradford Pear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Bradford Pear Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 Bradford Pear Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2245 Bradford Pear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2245 Bradford Pear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District