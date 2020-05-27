All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2105 Woodhaven Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:37 AM

2105 Woodhaven Drive

2105 Woodhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Woodhaven Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and immaculate one story home in Lakewood Estates. Large open family room welcomes you. Family room boasts elegant pergo floors, bright windows to bring the natural light in, and opens to kitchen. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry and open breakfast nook. Private master bedroom feature carpet floors, tray ceiling, & walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Good size backyard with covered covered patio to enjoy the outdoor. Refrigerator stays.Great location close to schools, shopping, and Lake Lewisville! Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
2105 Woodhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2105 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 2105 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Woodhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Woodhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2105 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Woodhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2105 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Woodhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2105 Woodhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Woodhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Woodhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Woodhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

