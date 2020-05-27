2105 Woodhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and immaculate one story home in Lakewood Estates. Large open family room welcomes you. Family room boasts elegant pergo floors, bright windows to bring the natural light in, and opens to kitchen. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry and open breakfast nook. Private master bedroom feature carpet floors, tray ceiling, & walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Good size backyard with covered covered patio to enjoy the outdoor. Refrigerator stays.Great location close to schools, shopping, and Lake Lewisville! Don't miss this one.