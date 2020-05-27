2025 Miramar Drive

Amenities

What a great chance to enjoy this stunning 2018 Beazer home at Valencia on the Lake, practically brand new! Drive up to beautifully landscaped curb appeal with an oversized covered front porch & dramatic front door. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, plus separate formal dining, study, and an upstairs loft with open concept design. Updates to this home include hardwood floors, quartz kitchen counters, oversized walk in master shower, artificial turf dog run, butlers pantry & valet with Venetian marble countertop, upgraded lighting, walk in decked attic, extended fence for additional privacy, ample yard space, 2 in blinds thruout. Community Pool! Stainless Steel fridge & Quarterly. FOR SALE MLS14124808