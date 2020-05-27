1751 Preston on the Lake Boulevard, Little Elm, TX 75068
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Extremely cute one-story half duplex that has been wonderfully updated and maintained. Low maintenance hard surface flooring in living areas. Nicely appointed kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace. Good open floorplan with nice flow. Nice size split master bedroom for privacy. Two car garage. Fenced backyard. Very clean and ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
