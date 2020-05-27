1751 Preston On The Lake Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely cute one-story half duplex that has been wonderfully updated and maintained. Low maintenance hard surface flooring in living areas. Nicely appointed kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace. Good open floorplan with nice flow. Nice size split master bedroom for privacy. Two car garage. Fenced backyard. Very clean and ready for move in.