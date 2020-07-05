All apartments in Little Elm
1729 Spoonbill Drive

1729 Spoonbill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Spoonbill Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
WOW WOW; Beautiful grand new one story house with 4 Bedroom, 1 Study, 2 Bath located in quiet neighborhood in Little Elm. High ceilings, archways , rounded corners, Wood-tile & Carpet flooring, Granite countertop , Stainless appliances, Split bedroom arrangement, gas fireplace, cover patio, fenced yard. This new house like your dream house since the construction completed and you are the first move in. Won't last long..Have to see!!!
Tenant & agent to verify all info contained with including but not limited to schools, HOA, taxes, room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Spoonbill Drive have any available units?
1729 Spoonbill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1729 Spoonbill Drive have?
Some of 1729 Spoonbill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Spoonbill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Spoonbill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Spoonbill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Spoonbill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1729 Spoonbill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Spoonbill Drive offers parking.
Does 1729 Spoonbill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Spoonbill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Spoonbill Drive have a pool?
No, 1729 Spoonbill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Spoonbill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1729 Spoonbill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Spoonbill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Spoonbill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 Spoonbill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 Spoonbill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

