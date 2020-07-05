1729 Spoonbill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

WOW WOW; Beautiful grand new one story house with 4 Bedroom, 1 Study, 2 Bath located in quiet neighborhood in Little Elm. High ceilings, archways , rounded corners, Wood-tile & Carpet flooring, Granite countertop , Stainless appliances, Split bedroom arrangement, gas fireplace, cover patio, fenced yard. This new house like your dream house since the construction completed and you are the first move in. Won't last long..Have to see!!!

Tenant & agent to verify all info contained with including but not limited to schools, HOA, taxes, room sizes.