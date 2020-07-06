All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:23 PM

1582 Brookstone Drive

1582 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1582 Brookstone Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Recently Updated Carpet, Luxury Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops, and Paint throughout Home. Home is Ready to Move In. Very Large Master Retreat with private Bathroom awaits. Gameroom upstairs is a great size for a Media Room or Casual Living Room. Great flexible floorplan features open concept from Living Room to Dining Area to Kitchen. Home features a large backyard, parks, community swimming pool, close to major transportation arteries, and shopping. $50 application fee for each applicant over 18. Tenant should verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1582 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
1582 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1582 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 1582 Brookstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1582 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1582 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1582 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1582 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1582 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1582 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1582 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1582 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1582 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1582 Brookstone Drive has a pool.
Does 1582 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1582 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1582 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1582 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1582 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1582 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

