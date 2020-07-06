1582 Brookstone Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Recently Updated Carpet, Luxury Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops, and Paint throughout Home. Home is Ready to Move In. Very Large Master Retreat with private Bathroom awaits. Gameroom upstairs is a great size for a Media Room or Casual Living Room. Great flexible floorplan features open concept from Living Room to Dining Area to Kitchen. Home features a large backyard, parks, community swimming pool, close to major transportation arteries, and shopping. $50 application fee for each applicant over 18. Tenant should verify schools.