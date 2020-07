Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the heart of Liberty Hill on over an Acre!!! - Open concept located on 1.3 acres in the heart of Liberty Hill!!! Kitchen with tons of cabinet space that opens up to dining and living areas, great for entertaining. Master bath has double vanities, separate garden tub and shower. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included!!!



(RLNE5733123)