7103 Linkcrest

Newly renovated duplex for rent in Leon Valley on a tree lined, quiet street within the Linkwood subdivision. Hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen. The washer and dryer and refrigerator are included! Each room has great closet space with ceiling fans and individual bathrooms. The master is huge with extra storage, shelving and room for a sitting area or office space.



The backyard is large, green and lush. There's a privacy fence and covered patio - perfect for lounging or grilling.



The one car garage has room for extra storage or tools. Another car fits easily on the drive.



In the coveted Northside Independent School District - Leon Valley Elem, Rudder Middle, Marshal High.



Shopping, restaurants, entertainment is less than a 5 minute drive away. Easy access to Huebner, 1604 and Bandera Rd.



Application is $40 per person over 18.

