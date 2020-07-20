All apartments in Leon Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7103 Linkcrest

7103 Linkcrest · No Longer Available
Location

7103 Linkcrest, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Leon Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Neighborhood and Charming

Newly renovated duplex for rent in Leon Valley on a tree lined, quiet street within the Linkwood subdivision. Hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen. The washer and dryer and refrigerator are included! Each room has great closet space with ceiling fans and individual bathrooms. The master is huge with extra storage, shelving and room for a sitting area or office space.

The backyard is large, green and lush. There's a privacy fence and covered patio - perfect for lounging or grilling.

The one car garage has room for extra storage or tools. Another car fits easily on the drive.

In the coveted Northside Independent School District - Leon Valley Elem, Rudder Middle, Marshal High.

Shopping, restaurants, entertainment is less than a 5 minute drive away. Easy access to Huebner, 1604 and Bandera Rd.

Application is $40 per person over 18.
Realtor

(RLNE4741244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 Linkcrest have any available units?
7103 Linkcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 7103 Linkcrest have?
Some of 7103 Linkcrest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 Linkcrest currently offering any rent specials?
7103 Linkcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 Linkcrest pet-friendly?
No, 7103 Linkcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 7103 Linkcrest offer parking?
Yes, 7103 Linkcrest offers parking.
Does 7103 Linkcrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7103 Linkcrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 Linkcrest have a pool?
No, 7103 Linkcrest does not have a pool.
Does 7103 Linkcrest have accessible units?
No, 7103 Linkcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 Linkcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 Linkcrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 7103 Linkcrest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7103 Linkcrest has units with air conditioning.
