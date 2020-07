Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3 bedroom home in Shadow Mist (NW San Antonio)!! - Find this attractive home in the exclusive Shadow Mist subdivision on the city's Northwest side. This spacious home has vaulted ceilings inside and a large fenced yard outside. Master bath features a garden tub, dual vanity and large walk-in closet and AC. Conveniently located off of Grissom Road near Bandera Road. Convenient to NW Loop 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Call today to see this beauty.



(RLNE5236629)