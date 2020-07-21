5245 Savory Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

A gorgeous located in a quiet Ridge at Leon Valley neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home sits on a great lot. Mature trees and shrubs offer privacy by blocking the view into the back yard from any other home. Spacious island kitchen with lots of cabinets. All appliances convey. Master suite includes a full bath complete with separate glass enclosed shower & garden tub plus a large walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms and a game room complete the upstairs. Close to Med Center.