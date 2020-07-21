All apartments in Leon Valley
5245 Savory Glen
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

5245 Savory Glen

5245 Savory Gln · No Longer Available
Location

5245 Savory Gln, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Seneca West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
A gorgeous located in a quiet Ridge at Leon Valley neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home sits on a great lot. Mature trees and shrubs offer privacy by blocking the view into the back yard from any other home. Spacious island kitchen with lots of cabinets. All appliances convey. Master suite includes a full bath complete with separate glass enclosed shower & garden tub plus a large walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms and a game room complete the upstairs. Close to Med Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 Savory Glen have any available units?
5245 Savory Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 5245 Savory Glen have?
Some of 5245 Savory Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 Savory Glen currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Savory Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Savory Glen pet-friendly?
No, 5245 Savory Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 5245 Savory Glen offer parking?
Yes, 5245 Savory Glen offers parking.
Does 5245 Savory Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 Savory Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Savory Glen have a pool?
No, 5245 Savory Glen does not have a pool.
Does 5245 Savory Glen have accessible units?
No, 5245 Savory Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Savory Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 Savory Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5245 Savory Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 5245 Savory Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
