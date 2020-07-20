All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 717 Morgan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
717 Morgan Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 5:34 PM

717 Morgan Drive

717 Morgan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

717 Morgan Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful Westview Meadows home available March 11, 2019. Showing now. This three bedroom, two bath home has a large private backyard with a fire pit with no rear neighbors, open concept, walk-in master closet, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. Home is conveniently located minutes from the hill country, major retail like COSTCO, Whole Foods, and other major retailers, HEB Center, schools, and 183. A part of award winning Leander ISD. Community swimming pool. This home shows pride of ownership. Pets okay, no smokers. Contact me at 512-293-8578 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Morgan Drive have any available units?
717 Morgan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 717 Morgan Drive have?
Some of 717 Morgan Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Morgan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
717 Morgan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Morgan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Morgan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 717 Morgan Drive offer parking?
No, 717 Morgan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 717 Morgan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Morgan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Morgan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 717 Morgan Drive has a pool.
Does 717 Morgan Drive have accessible units?
No, 717 Morgan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Morgan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Morgan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Morgan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Morgan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District