717 Morgan Drive

Beautiful Westview Meadows home available March 11, 2019. Showing now. This three bedroom, two bath home has a large private backyard with a fire pit with no rear neighbors, open concept, walk-in master closet, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. Home is conveniently located minutes from the hill country, major retail like COSTCO, Whole Foods, and other major retailers, HEB Center, schools, and 183. A part of award winning Leander ISD. Community swimming pool. This home shows pride of ownership. Pets okay, no smokers. Contact me at 512-293-8578 for a showing.