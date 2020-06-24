All apartments in Leander
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

1308 Camino Ct

1308 Camino Court · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Camino Court, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1308 Camino Ct Available 04/15/19 5 Bedroom Luxury Home Located in the Heart of Leander - 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Vista Ridge in the heart of Leander. The home is perfectly designed for a large family looking to live comfortably without the commitment to a mega-mansion. The home offers:

* 2,584 Sq. Ft. of smart floor planning to maximize comfort and accommodate a larger family
* Modern open kitchen with granite countertops, full size pantry, and a large island bar
* stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, fridge, and gas oven
* Hard tile throughout first floor living areas
* 1 Bedroom + 1 Full Bath located downstairs, 4 Bedrooms and Large Gameroom upstairs
* Enjoyable backyard with covered patio and ceiling fan backs to greenbelt
* Sweeping view of Leander and Bledsoe Park from Gameroom
* Just a short walk away from Robin Bledsoe Park (visit http://www.leandertx.gov/parksrec/page/robin-bledsoe-park for a full list of park amenities)
* Spacious master suite with with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet
* 2-car garage with opener, long driveway, and available street parking
* Excellent Leander ISD schools and a family-friendly neighborhood
* Great location with easy access to Leander Metro Rail, Toll 183 for convenient commute to downtown or North Austin (Oracle, Apple, Google, etc.)
* Pre-wired for ethernet throughout and surround sound speakers in the Game Room

Best value for a 5 bedroom house in North Austin metro, must see to believe.

(RLNE2434060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Camino Ct have any available units?
1308 Camino Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1308 Camino Ct have?
Some of 1308 Camino Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Camino Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Camino Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Camino Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Camino Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Camino Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Camino Ct offers parking.
Does 1308 Camino Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Camino Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Camino Ct have a pool?
No, 1308 Camino Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Camino Ct have accessible units?
No, 1308 Camino Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Camino Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Camino Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Camino Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Camino Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
