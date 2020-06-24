Amenities
1308 Camino Ct Available 04/15/19 5 Bedroom Luxury Home Located in the Heart of Leander - 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Vista Ridge in the heart of Leander. The home is perfectly designed for a large family looking to live comfortably without the commitment to a mega-mansion. The home offers:
* 2,584 Sq. Ft. of smart floor planning to maximize comfort and accommodate a larger family
* Modern open kitchen with granite countertops, full size pantry, and a large island bar
* stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, fridge, and gas oven
* Hard tile throughout first floor living areas
* 1 Bedroom + 1 Full Bath located downstairs, 4 Bedrooms and Large Gameroom upstairs
* Enjoyable backyard with covered patio and ceiling fan backs to greenbelt
* Sweeping view of Leander and Bledsoe Park from Gameroom
* Just a short walk away from Robin Bledsoe Park (visit http://www.leandertx.gov/parksrec/page/robin-bledsoe-park for a full list of park amenities)
* Spacious master suite with with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet
* 2-car garage with opener, long driveway, and available street parking
* Excellent Leander ISD schools and a family-friendly neighborhood
* Great location with easy access to Leander Metro Rail, Toll 183 for convenient commute to downtown or North Austin (Oracle, Apple, Google, etc.)
* Pre-wired for ethernet throughout and surround sound speakers in the Game Room
Best value for a 5 bedroom house in North Austin metro, must see to believe.
(RLNE2434060)