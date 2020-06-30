1236 Follett Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room

Five Bedroom Home Located Across From Community Pond In Mason Ranch!!! - This 2 story home offers a beautiful view across the street of a community pond on a quiet cul-de-sac. Inside you'll find an spacious living area with fireplace which opens to a kitchen with large center island, granite counters, gas range, walk-in pantry & ample storage. A master suite plus a convenient guest or in-law suite w/ adjacent full bath on main level. Additional living/gameroom w/ storage & 3 bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy a covered patio plus numerous amenities and all this great community offers!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5599540)