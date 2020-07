Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just hit the market! Completely Remodeled, new appliances, floors, paint, and so much more! Great home in desirable, established neighborhood. Close to Great schools, shopping, many parks, and recreational activity options. Open and spacious flowing floor plan, great for entertaining. This is a must see.



(RLNE5295634)