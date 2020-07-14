Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage volleyball court accessible cc payments courtyard e-payments guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it. at South Shores Lakes Apartments! If you are looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment in League City, we are where you want to be! Our homes feature garden tubs, great closet space, and all the things that make it feel like home. Residents love that they have four swimming pools to choose from, a putting green, a veranda by the turtle pond, a fitness center, and more. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come see for yourself why South Shore Lakes is where you want to be. You will experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and able to take your call 24/7.