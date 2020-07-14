All apartments in League City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

South Shore Lakes

3850 Fm 518 Rd East · (832) 263-6880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX 77573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-0808 · Avail. Aug 10

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 00-0602 · Avail. Sep 21

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 00-2808 · Avail. Aug 26

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-1206 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 00-1404 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 00-1702 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Shore Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
accessible
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest suite
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at South Shores Lakes Apartments! If you are looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment in League City, we are where you want to be! Our homes feature garden tubs, great closet space, and all the things that make it feel like home. Residents love that they have four swimming pools to choose from, a putting green, a veranda by the turtle pond, a fitness center, and more. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come see for yourself why South Shore Lakes is where you want to be. You will experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and able to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $99
Deposit: $100-$150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: Storage on patios

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Shore Lakes have any available units?
South Shore Lakes has 36 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does South Shore Lakes have?
Some of South Shore Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Shore Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
South Shore Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Shore Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, South Shore Lakes is pet friendly.
Does South Shore Lakes offer parking?
Yes, South Shore Lakes offers parking.
Does South Shore Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Shore Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Shore Lakes have a pool?
Yes, South Shore Lakes has a pool.
Does South Shore Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, South Shore Lakes has accessible units.
Does South Shore Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Shore Lakes has units with dishwashers.
