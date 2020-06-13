117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in League City, TX
League City, Texas, is home to a number of attractive waterfront resorts, making it a popular destination for tourists across the country.
League City must be doing something right, because the population nearly doubled from 45,444 at the 2000 Census to 83,560 10 years later. This city got a boost because Galveston and Houston are only 23 miles away, making it an ideal home for residents who would rather commute to their jobs than live in a major metropolitan center. It's the kind of town that's chock full of annual festivals and lovely parks with outdoor concerts yet it's also home to a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for companies such as American Homestar, a nationally-known housing manufacturer. Even with this commercial/cosmopolitan vibe, however, League City, like many Texas towns this size, does have something of a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its friendliness and intense, Texas-sized civic pride. See more
Finding an apartment in League City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.